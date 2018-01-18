Bilawal orders inquiry into killing of South Waziristan youth

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he has directed Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal to conduct an inquiry into the controversial killing of Naseemullah, a 27-year-old resident of South Waziristan, on January 13.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar in a media talk claimed to have shot down four terrorists, including Naseemullah, affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, in a police encounter at Shah Latif town.

However, acquaintances and relatives of the deceased dispute the claim and term the incident an extrajudicial murder.

SSP Anwar claimed in his media talk that the police raided the terrorists’ hideout on a tip-off. The suspects fired on police and threw hand grenades, he said, adding that in the exchange of fire all four terrorists were killed.

He also claimed that among the suspects was a gunman of late TTP chief Hakeemullah Mehsud and notorious Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorist Maulvi Ishaq.

Orignally published by INP