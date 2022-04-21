Bilawal, Nawaz resolve to work together on national issues

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif Thursday expressed the resolve to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira were part of the meeting, while PML-N leaders Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, and Abid Sher Ali were also present.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the PPP said the meeting took place at the Stanhope House, where Bilawal congratulated Nawaz on the ouster of the “selected government” and Hamza Shahbaz’s election for the Punjab chief minister.

Both the leaders discussed Pakistan’s overall political situation while expressing their resolve to move forward on national issues in a cordial manner, the statement said.

Speaking to journalists in London, Bilawal said the coalition government would try to once again work towards the restoration of democracy in the country. “There was no foreign conspiracy against Imran Khan, it was a democratic conspiracy […] It was not White House, but a conspiracy hatched at the Bilawal House,” he said. He claimed that Nawaz’s sacrifices for democracy were evident before everyone and noted that he came to meet the PML-N supremo today as once everyone is on the same page, only then can they resolve Pakistan’s issues.

“PML-N and PPP will solve Pakistan’s issues once they are on the same page,” he said, asking all the institutions to remain within their constitutional parameters. Later, Bilawal and Nawaz also held a joint press conference later, where the latter rued the economic situation of the country and the plight of the rupee against the dollar. He said it would take a lot of time to stabilise the economy and it was not an easy task.

Nawaz criticised the deterioration of the political discourse in the country.