Observer Report

Qambar-Shahdadkot PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Dargah Hussainabad and met spiritual leader and custodian of Dargah Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari.

According to a statement issued by the PPP on Saturday, Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari prayed for the chairman’s well-being and victory as well as the progress of the country.