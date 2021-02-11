Bilawal, Maryam back protesters

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday backed the protest by government employees in Islamabad, blaming the government for inflation and price hikes in the country.

In a statement, Bilawal blamed PM Imran Khan’s “henchmen and stooges” for bringing about the worst-ever inflation in the country.” PPP Chairman said that the unbearable increase in the prices of commodities and utility items have multiplied the sufferings of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected government has failed to control inflation because its own people are involved in illegal profiteering, read the PPP chairperson’s statement.

Bilawal said that this is the first time that a government is “patronising unprecedented inflation” in the country. He said that prices of elecricity, gas and petroleum have gone through the roof.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to criticise the government, calling for it to stop the “merciless torture” on the government employees. She said that the

protesters were only asking for their rights.

“For God’s sake, stop this merciless torture,” she tweeted. “Do not make the innocent government employees suffer from tear gas, shelling and baton-charging. They are not

enemies but poor Pakistanis who are asking for their rights,” she added.