Observer Report Islamabad

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday left for United States of America for a weeklong visit.

The Chairman of PPP will hold key meeting in New York and Washington while Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is already in the US.

Aseefa Bhutto will likely lead campaign for Azad Kashmir election, which will be held on July 25, in absence of her brother Bilawal.