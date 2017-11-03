Bilawal lashes out at Centre for holding back Sindh Zakat funds

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lashed out at PML-N-led federal government for holding back Rs 2 to 3 billion Sindh Zakat Council fund since last three months without any known reasons.

“This ugly act is tantamount to deprive province’s 90,000 Zakat beneficiaries who are innocently looking for what is due from the society collected and stashed into Federal government accounts,” PPP Chairman stated during a meeting with Sindh Zakat Council Chairman Justice (retired) Zahid Qurban Alvi.