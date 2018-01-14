Bilawal for joint plans by Sindh govt, civil society to check child abuse

Our Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed for urgent steps to save the children from abuse and other crimes and urged the civil society and the Sindh government to work-out joint plans for creating a comfortable and secure environment for our children to grow.

The PPP Chairman was talking to a delegation of Aahang, an NGO engaged with communities and build awareness around rights for critical issues like child abuse, gender-based violence, and early age marriages. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Rehana Leghari, Shamim Wasi, Shahzad Roy and Nazo Pirzada were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the update on process taken by Aahung for the integration of Life Skills Based Education (LSBE) into the secondary school curriculum in Sindh. The Chairman and Chief Minister were requested for steps for ensuring that subsequent process of teacher training and reprinting of textbooks with LSBE content will take place in Sindh province.

According to Aahung, it has already developed and tested content for younger children on body protection and sexual abuse prevention in public and private schools. The Chairman and CM agreed that this content now needs to be made a part of the primary school curriculum in Sindh for classes 3, 4, and 5.

The PPP Chairman agreed in principle that the Chief Minister Sindh may head a joint committee of Sindh government and civil society to oversee the process of integration of content into the primary curriculum. Aahung will provide technical assistance as they already have the content and methodology ready. Training of a special police task force, judges and medico-legal officers on child abuse prevention will also take place.

Bilawal said that children will be protected whether in schools, Madressahs, streets or playgrounds and appreciated Sindh government for working together with civil society organizations for the cause.

The PPP Chairman said that his Party has already brought in legislation for child protection from Sindh Assembly including the bill Sindh Child Protection Authority.