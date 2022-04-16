Bilawal invites suggestions for LB elections

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited party ticket holders, CEC members and divisional Presidents of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to submit their suggestions regarding forthcoming LB polls in these provinces to the party secretariat in Islamabad.

A statement issued by the Party’s Media office in Islamabad on Saturday said that party tickets in LB polls are awarded by provincial party chapters and there is no change in the policy. The provincial chapters will continue to award party tickets and a formal communication has also been addressed to the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

However, for a broader and deeper engagement of party cadres, Chairman Bilawal has decided to also invite ticket holders of National and Provincial Assemblies, CEC members and divisional presidents of the province to submit their suggestions in respect of various aspects of polls to the Party’s central secretariat in Islamabad, it said. The process of LB polls in Balochistan has already commenced. The schedule for first phases of LB polls in 17 districts in Punjab on May 29 has already been announced. Likewise the schedule for the first phase of LB polls in four divisions of Sukkur, Larkana.