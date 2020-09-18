Bilawal invites Nawaz to virtually attend APC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday invited former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to virtually attend the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC). It is to be held on September 20.

Bilawal took to Twitter to announce that he had enquired after Nawaz’s health and invited him to attend the conference which will be hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party.

“Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC.