Bilawal instead of criticising PTI should focus on Sindh: Aslam

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Bilawal Zardari instead of talking about performance of PTI government should focus his attention on Sindh flour bag price has soured from Rs.800 to Rs. 1400.

He said that it was only happened due to Sindh government’s poor performance of not buying buying wheat from farmers during current year. If Bilawal under heavy odds can name his father then the whole performance of all tenures of PPP government will come to surface.

The tales of PPP corruption are on the tongues of all and sundry. The position and performance of PPP in Punjab is known to everyone and Bilawal should leave Punjab and focus his attention on the performance of Sindh government.

The secret of developed nations is hidden to promote education and Pakistan can only attain progress by means of getting education only.

Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while talking with the gathering and media representatives on the eve of 75th Annual Sports Day ceremony of Govt.

Postgraduate Islamia College for Women today. This college is playing a pivotal role in embracing daughters of the nation with education. We will resolve all problems of the college and I will try my best to get special funds allocated for the college projects in the next ADP. The Minister further stated that coming period is the period of change and it will be brought about by improving and reforming the education system.

We will never disappoint the nation and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will attain progress and prosperity. Our religion Islam has granted all those rights to the women which are dire need of a civilised society. Later, Aslam Iqbal also participated as a chief guest in the annual prize distribution ceremony of Moon Light School at Alhamra. He also distributed prizes among the position holder male and female students. He also stressed on imparting moral training to the children besides giving them education.