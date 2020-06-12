Bilawal inquires about health of PPP leaders suffering from Covid-19

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday telephoned PPP leaders who have tested positive of Covid-19 and inquired about their health. Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, Akhunzada Chattan and MPA Sindh Assembly Sajila Laghari have been tested Covid-19 positive and are in isolation.

Speaking to Moula Bux Chandio, Chairman PPP said that he is the party’s asset and prayed for his early recovery. Chairman Bilawal also inquired about his family members as well who have also been tested Covid-19 positive. Moula Bux Chandio thanking Chairman PPP said that this phone has lifted his morale.