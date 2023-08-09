Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for handing over the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation Medical Complex and Child Health Institute (SIUTMC & CHI) to the Sindh government.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of SIUTMC & CHI in Sukkur on Tuesday, he said the PTI chairman took over the hospitals by cheating on the 18th Amendment. However, the Sindh government has gotten its hospitals back today.

Bilawal Bhutto said the provincial government was providing free treatment facilities in every district of Sindh and the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) had also been inaugurated and the establishment of hospitals would provide convenience to the people.

The Sukkur Children’s Hospital was very wonderful healthcare facility and the government had availed a soft loan from South Korea for children’s hospital.

Balochistan children will also be able to get free treatment in Sukkur Children’s Hospital, as the wants to build a medical complex in every district of Sindh.

The foreign minister said National Institute for Cardiovascular (NICVD) would be made in Sanghar and the Sindh government had brought a revolution in the health sector in the province.

“People have never been afraid of elections. The PPP workers are always ready for elections. After two or three days I will come back to the workers and run the election campaign. Together we will fulfill Bhutto’s incomplete mission,” he concluded.