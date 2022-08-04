Bilawal: Imran’s anti-corruption campaign served to hide his own

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has proven to be the “biggest thief” in the country’s history.

The Pakistan People’s Party chairman’s comment comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision in the PTI prohibited funding case, wherein the party was declared guilty of receiving ‘prohibited funds’.

Expressing his reaction to the verdict, Bilawal said “Imran Khan’s narrative against corruption was false and PTI was founded on corruptio n.”

He noted that the ousted premier, who he claimed adopted sophisticated tactics to prevent the ECP from investigating, has now been exposed in front of the nation.

“It was hypocritical for [the] PTI to raise the slogan of foreign conspiracy while taking foreign funds and concealing it,” he maintained. The minister further stated that someone who gives a false affidavit to the electoral watchdog “is not an honest and trustworthy person”.

“Imran Khan’s anti-corruption was a facade to hide his corruption,” said Bilawal, adding that “Imran Khan, who pollutes the country’s politics by taking foreign funding, is a criminal.”

