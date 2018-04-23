Bilawal hopes peaceful transfer of power

MULTAN : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his hope that power will be peacefully transferred from civilian government to another.

Talking to the media persons in Multan on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto a weak democracy exists in the country and during the last one decade, the way democracy progressed has not happened before.

To a question, the chairman PPP said he attaches a lot of expectations from the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in dispensing the justice according to the law and constitution.

“I cannot stop someone and only advise,” he said, adding that judges do not speak themselves but through their judgments.

Criticizing the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his slogan of ‘respect the vote’, Bilawal Bhutto said where the slogan was when Nawaz removed his mother, slain premier Benazir Bhutto, from office in the 1990s.

Orignally published by INP