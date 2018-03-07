Bilawal holds meetings with PPP leaders

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) officials separately met with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House here Tuesday.

As per the official press statement, the PPP office-bearers from Azad Kashmir and South Punjab also met with the party chairman. In the meeting, matters pertaining to the progress of party’s reorganisaton process and developing political situation after the Senate polls were discussed.

The PPP Southern Punjab team, under former prime minis-ter Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, called on the PPP chairman separately. PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir leaders included Chaudhry Latif Ak-bar, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf former presi-dent AJK Sardar Yaqoob Khan and others who met with Bilawal Bhutto. Senior PPP leader and former minister of state Tasneem Ah-med Qureshi also called on Bilawal Bhutto.

Peoples Workers Union Pakistan Steel’s Chairman Shamshad Qureshi was also present on the occasion. Later, PPP leader from Punjab Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wat-too in his meeting with the PPP chairman discussed political situation in his constituency.

The press release said that PPP Karachi Division President MPA Saeed Ghani also met with the chairman at the Bila-wal House after taking oath as provincial minister at the Governor House.

Related