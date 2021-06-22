Bilawal hits hard on PM, urges him to review his policies

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hitting hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan, has declared his interview as unfortunate.

He said that we should side with the victims in the rape cases and Imran Khan is sitting in an office where he has to be very careful about what he says.

Talking to media at the parliament house in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said if the prime minister will talk like this then he will send a message that the victims of injustice are at fault as he is making an excuse for those who are committing a crime.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “Dressing has nothing to do with rape. We will have to review our language and the society will have to take a stance for the victims. Imran Khan has destroyed every institution.”

Responding to a question about Osama Bin Ladin, he said that PTI government is a coward government, Imran Khan was not ready to call a terrorist by

name and when our children were brutally murdered in APS, he was not ready to call Baitullah Mehsud a terrorist.