Bilawal hints at coalition govt at Centre

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP was contesting elections on the basis of ideology and the peoples’ welfare policies instead of winning or losing the general elections.

The PPP Chairman expressed these remarks during a brief talk with media persons here outside the residence of Syed Naveed Qamar from where he later led the second leg of his election rally onwards to Matiari, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts.

Responding to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not rule out the outcome of coalition government in federation after general elections. To another question, the PPP Chairman said that all institutions should work within the constitutional framework. Responding to a question, Bilawal termed the Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh a puppet alliance which has no support in the masses.

.Replying to another question about the issues of Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that those who ruled Karachi over 30 years have now been exposed as they did nothing in Karachi.

The PPP Chairman who arrived here early Tuesday morning after leading the election rally right from Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan districts left to lead the rally again on wards Matiari, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts.

