Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday hinted at changing the traditional approaches in the Foreign Ministry to run Pakistan with the swiftly moving world.

Bilawal expressed these views on administrative reforms in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said the Foreign Ministry can’t work with traditional approaches and important decisions are necessary for good relations with the world now.

Bilawal said that opinions were taken from everywhere for reforms in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that in the past, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working without good capacity.

The foreign minister said the world is changing quickly in which technology has a key role. He said we have to be ready all the time to deal with any global challenge and teamwork can overcome any challenge.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said it is necessary to fully implement the rules and regulations of the diplomatic service as the officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs play an important role in the country’s interest.

He also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs played an important role in the matter of FATF. He added that Pakistani missions are playing an important role for the country around the world.