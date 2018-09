Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of former MNA and PPP Sargodha Division President Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and condoled with him. In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eter-nal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

