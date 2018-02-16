Bilawal grieved at horrific massacre of Florida school children

Our Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the horrific slaughter of school children in a Florida school yesterday.

“Our hearts go out for the little victims and their deeply bereaved families,” the PPP Chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that such cowardly attacks in schools in the developed states of America have sent shockwaves across the world.

“There seems a strong need for the United States and its administration to search for the undetected reasons in advance, which lead to such heartbreaking massacres,” he stressed.

PPP Chairman said the people of Pakistan equally share the pain and grief of our American brothers and sisters praying for the innocent victims of Florida school.