Bilawal grieved over demise of PPP worker’s mother

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior PPP worker Akbar Mirza and offered heartfelt condolence to him.

It may be recalled that mother of Akbar Mirza, a senior member of Media Cell Bilawal House passed away after a protracted illness in Karachi on Thursday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family.