Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of party’s ticket holder from Jhang, Sarfraz Rabbani who died in a road accident while he was on his way to Lahore to attend a party meeting.

In his condolence message, PPP Chairman said that Sarfraz Rabbani was a loyal and committed leader of the party.