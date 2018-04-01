Bilawal greets Christians on Easter

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Christians in Pakistan and the world over on the eve of Easter, being celebrated on Sunday.

In his felicitation message, the PPP Chairman said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to every Pakistani citizen, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, and they can freely observe and celebrate their religious and spiritual festivals without any fear.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the sacrifices of Christian community during the independence movement of Pakistan under Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and in the nation’s struggle for restoration of democracy under Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that PPP considers our Christian brothers and sisters as equal partners and do everything possible for protecting and promoting their political, economic and social rights. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed for special prayers for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan on the Easter.