Bilawal gives way to PTI for public meeting

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited PTI’s Imran Khan to hold a public meeting at Hakeem Saeed ground in Karachi on May 12 and asked PPP Karachi Division to find another location to hold Jalsa.

In a series of tweets and a statement, the PPP Chairman said that his Party’s 14 innocent and unarmed workers were martyred on May 12, 2007, during the struggle for the restoration of judiciary.

“To pay tribute to our martyrs, PPP planned to hold a Jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground in district East, as most lives were lost in District East,” he added.

PPP had applied for and received all necessary legal permissions, he said, adding, PTI always said they would hold a Jalsa at Mazar-e-Quaid on 12th May – not that they have anything to commemorate.

Bilawal pointed out that while our preparations were on-going, PTI arbitrarily changed their Jalsa venue and set up a camp at our ground – which was a provocative step.

He said that stones were thrown at PPP workers from PTI’s camp. Our trucks were set on fire. PTI leader’s guards fired weapons. More than 20 PPP workers sustained considerable injuries.

PPP Chairman said that to attack us in such a way on this tragic day is a sad commentary on the fascist tendencies of PTI and called for a complete enquiry to hold all those responsible accountable.

“PTI has shown such an appalling attitude. However in the interest of peace in Karachi, which we have fought so hard for, I not only ask my Party to find another location but also invite PTI’s Imran Khan to hold his Jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground,” he said, adding that Karachi is our city and we can hold a Jalsa anywhere.