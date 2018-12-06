Bilawal gets another questionnaire from JIT

Money laundering probe

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been served another notice by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe into money laundering allegations against PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and others, party representatives told media on Thursday.

The notice, asking the party chairman to submit replies to a questionnaire, has been received and Bilawal will respond to the JIT after consultation with his legal team, the PPP office-bearers said. It was the second notice being sent to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Earlier, the JIT had sent the PPP chairman a questionnaire containing queries about his bank accounts.

Later in the day, PPP leader Sharry Rehman held a presser to condemn the government for what she called “witch-hunt against the opposition”.

Rahman highlighted that the first notice was issued after Bilawal’s political convention in Gilgil-Biltistan while the recent one was issued after the Sukkur convention. She added that PPP was not afraid of accountability. She said while criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government that the parliament was being ignored.

