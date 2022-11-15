Bilawal fumes at Sindh govt for its slow post-flood efforts

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday gave vent to his ire over the slow pace of post-flood relief efforts by the Sindh government.

The PPP chairman whose party is ruling in Sindh called an emergency meeting in this regard today and got a briefing from the chief minister at CM House. Bilawal Bhutto presided over the meeting which reviewed the flood situation and relief work in the province.

Bilawal said that since winter was set in in the rural areas, therefore it was necessary to expedite the relief efforts. He said he wanted to know about the assistance provided to the flood-hit people so far by the NPDMA and the Sindh government.

While giving briefing, the chief minister informed the meeting participants that 12.35 million people were affected by floods. He said 2,992 relief camps were set up for the victims. As many as 7.38 million people were made homeless by the deluges. 673,353 people were kept in the relief camps. The chief minister informed that 791,933 tents, 588,569 tarpaulins, 3.71m mosquito nets, 2.2 tons of ration bags and 1.13m blankets were given to the affectees. CM Shah said that the province suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs2,444b or $11.376b due to floods in the province.