Bilawal forms six-member committee on long march

In order to make its long march towards Islamabad against inflation successful, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari constituted a six-member committee on Monday.

With former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as its head, the committee will hold meetings with important personalities as well as mobilize the PPP workers to muster support for the march.

Other members of the committee are former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Senate chairman Syed Nayyer Bukhari, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Anwar Saifullah and Muhammad Sadiq Imrani.

Bilawal Bhutto had on January 6, 2022, announced that the party would set out on a long march against the government from Karachi on February 27.

Bilawal said the people of Pakistan wanted to get rid of the government. “The country’s economy has been destroyed under the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf government,” added Bilawal.