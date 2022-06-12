Bilawal forms 3-member PPP committee on terrorism issue

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a three-member committee for establishing contacts with political parties and raising the issue of recent developments regarding Pakistan and outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).The three members of the committee are Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Addressing a PPP meeting held at Zardari House in Islamabad on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto had said that Pakistan People’s Party believed that all decisions must be taken by the parliament to counter terrorism.Taking to Twitter, FM Bilawal said PPP held a high-level meeting to discuss the issue of terrorism, adding that particularly in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Bilawal had said the PPP would be reaching out to allied parties to evolve a consensus on a way forward.