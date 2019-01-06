Bilawal for accountability of those who ‘stole public mandate’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday questioned if those, who ‘stole millions of votes’ of the masses, will be held accountable at all.

The PPP chief said the government had failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“These people think that whoever takes a U-turn is a great leader,” Bilawal said. “The incumbent rulers have made blame-game an affair of the state.”

The reality, he added, is that these rulers lack the capability to run the affairs of the government. “When are we going to witness accountability of those who have stolen votes of millions of people.”

The PPP leader went on to say that political leaders are being insulted on the basis of the joint investigation team’s report. Bilawal said that the JIT report in the fake accounts case was released ‘as part of a plot’ and asked, “how could investigations be transparent in such circumstances.”

Bilawal further said that the opposition is being targeted under the garb of accountability. “An elected prime minister was ousted in the name of accountability,” he maintained.

