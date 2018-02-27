Bilawal flays inhuman torture of two youth

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned inhuman torture of two youth Patras Masih and Sajid Masih in FIA Lahore custody and termed such incidents as highly intolerable.

In a statement, PPP Chairman said that use of torture and illegal acts against the accused shall always be condemned unanimously.

PPP Chairman demanded that a high-level inquiry into the incident should be conducted and severe punishments be awarded to those behind it without any delay.