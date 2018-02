Our Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zard-ari has strongly condemned firing on PPP Balochistan President Ali Maddad Jattak and kidnapping of two party workers from Washuk District during membership campaign.

It may be recalled that unknown culprits opened fire on Ali Maddad Jattak outside the Session Court in Quetta, in which he escaped unhurt on the spot. In Washuk, two PPP workers namely Imam and Mohammad Essa were kidnapped while carrying out membership campaign.