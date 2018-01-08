Bilawal flays Centre apathy towards Balochistan crisis

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinks the federal government’s lack of interest in political crisis in Balochistan means Nawaz Sharif doesn’t want the government to complete its term.

Bilawal Bhutto used his twitter account on Sunday to ask whether the federal government even care about what was happening in Balochistan.

“Has a single federal minister even gone there. It seems Nawaz doesn’t want government to complete its term,” said he alluding to the situation in Balochistan where a group of lawmakers have submitted a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Pashtoon Khawa Milli Awami Party have vowed to support the Chief Minister Balochistan against the no-confidence motion.—INP