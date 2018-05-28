Bilawal felicitates Pakistani cricket team

Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Pakistani cricket team on winning the Test Match at Lords against England on Sunday.In a statement, the PPP Chairman praised the team-spirit of the national squad and eulogized the performance of both bowlers and batsmen of the team.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the way the Pakistani team members displayed professionalism, discipline and performance has once again proved that our players have great potential in the cricket world.