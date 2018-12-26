Bilawal felicitates nation on Quaid’s birth anniversary

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the nation on the Quaid’s birth anniversary and urged the people to forge unity in their ranks and rededicate themselves to the ideals and principles upheld by the father of the nation. In his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on December 25, the PPP chairman said Quaid’s birthday was a day of rededication to his democratic ideals and principles.

He said it was also a day to reiterate the resolve to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine the nation’s founding principles. Quaid-e Azam wanted to see Pakistan a real welfare state with liberty and equal rights to all the citizens, Muslim and Non-Muslims alike. He said that PPP strictly adheres to the democratic principles set by the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and would keep struggling for a safer and prosperous Pakistan in which rights of the people would never be compromised. Bilawal said that PPP has suffered colossal loses at the hands of dictators and terrorists but both have utterly failed to intimidate it and the party would keep fighting against this anti-humanity menace.

