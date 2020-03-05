Bilawal favours Aurat March

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said endorsed the Aurat March on International Women’s Day saying that no one could stop it from happening.

He expressed these views while talking on International Day on Thursday in the city.

The PPP chairperson put his weight behind the march, saying those who think women will not march had unenlightened mindset.

“In today’s Pakistan, women will march as well as take up professions such as doctors, lawyers, and prime minister,” he said.

Bilawal said his own mother (two-time prime minister), late Benazir Bhutto was a woman who fought valiantly against terrorist acts such as bomb blasts. The people of Pakistan had elected Benazir twice into power, despite fatwas (religious edicts) declared against her, he noted.

Bilawal further said the PPP launched the famous Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which benefited some 1.5 million women in Sindh.

As the PPP chairperson put his weight behind the Aurat March, some other politicians also shared their views.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that the slogan “Mera jism, meri marzi [my body, my choice]” is promoting vulgarity and irreligiousness.

He said Pakistan’s “eastern values will not be allowed to convert into western civilisation”.

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry asked the Punjab government to ensure measures safeguarding the participants of the Aurat March 2020.

SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the incident on a recent talk show — where writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s abusive comments led progressives and conservatives to clash on social media over the perceived objectives of the Aurat March 2020 — was unfortunate.

Insulting women on TV channels was unacceptable, she said, adding that the PTI government was determined for the social, legal, political, and constitutional rights of women.