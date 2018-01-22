Bilawal for fair trail of Rao Anwar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said on Sunday that suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar should have a fair trial in Naqeebullah Mehsud probe.

Bilawal addressed a press conference in Karachi and said that the party would soon launch membership drive ahead of General Elections 2018. He said that the party wants to end politics of hatred and induct youth in PPP.

Bilawal said that he condemns ‘police encounters’ however, the police official has the right to a fair trial.

He said that PPP alone cannot bring positive changes and the people of Karachi need to vote for the party to bring reforms.

PPP chief said that PPP wishes to make Pakistan a peaceful and developed country. He asserted that PPP uplifted some six lac families who were living below the poverty line. Bilawal demanded that Senate elections should be held on due time.

While talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, PPP chairman said that he invariably divided the opposition at every level and that he weakens a joint opposition. While criticising federally ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal said that former president and co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari is a ‘hunter of the lions’.

Bilawal further claimed that former premier Nawaz Sharif would never nominate Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif as candidate for premiership.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the membership drive of the Party and invited all the progressive Pakistanis, especially the youth and women to fill the membership form and join the ideology working for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Sindh police has decided to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other police officials involved in the fake encounter of Naqeebullah.

The decision to arrest police party was taken at a high-level meeting held Sunday at the DIG East office chaired by DIG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi.

DIG Sanaullah Abbasi is heading a three-member probe committee tasked with investigating the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter in Malir District earlier this month.

According to the details, Naqeebullah Mehsud was picked up by plain-clothes officials on January 3 from Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth and then murdered on January 12 in an alleged police encounter in Shah Latif Town by SSP Anwar and his men.

Rao Anwar faces yet another inquiry as protests erupt against Naqeeb Mehsud’s killing. When the issue was highlighted through social media, a high-powered investigation body was constituted which confirmed that the shootout was fake and recommended to remove Rao Anwar from his post as SP Malir where he has been posted since years. Later, the Supreme Court also took suo moto notice of the incident and sought report from the provincial police chief.