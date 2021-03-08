Bilawal fails to get PML-Q support

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Sunday refused to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

The PPP delegation, comprised of Bilawal Bhutto, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Jameel Soomro, held a meeting with PML-Q leadership to get support for the PDM for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

During the meeting, the Chaudhry brothers refused to vote for the PDM candidate in the upcoming Senate chairman poll.

“PML-Q is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and will vote government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman slot,” Chaudhry brothers told Bilawal.

The PPP chairman had reached the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and met with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Bilawal Bhutto also inquired about the health of the ailing PML-Q chief.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the upcoming Senate chairman election and the overall political situation were also discussed.

PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussian and Hussain Elahi were also present during the meeting.