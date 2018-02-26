Bilawal extends felicitations to Habib Bank CBA

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitation to Habib Bank Workers Front (HBWF) for winning the referendum for Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) again in the Bank with a clear majority.

In a message to Habibuddin Junaidi the Patron-In-Chief of the Habib Bank Workers Front, the PPP Chairman said that the election of Haji Mohammad Yaqoob as President Malik Zafar Iqbal as General Secretary, Nasiruddin Mahmood, Syeda Nadira Perveen and others proved that senior PPP trade union leader Habibuddin Junaidi and his team commands immense support and respect among the HBL workers.