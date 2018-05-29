Bilawal expresses grief over sad demise of Shoaib Mir

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PPP Jiyala and former first-class cricketer Shoaib Mir.

In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman eulogized the services and sacrifices of late Shoaib Mir during MRD movement when he was subjected to brutal lashes by Zia regime.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.