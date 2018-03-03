Bilawal expresses grief over death of PPP MPA’s son

KARACHI : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of young Hamza, son of PPP MPA Rubina Qaimkhani in a road accident in Karachi on Friday.

In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman sympathized with Rubina Qaimkhani and other members of grieved family.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s 16-year-old son was killed in a road accident in Karachi on Friday.

Initial investigations suggest the teenager’s car overturned near Village Restaurant on Karachi’s Sea View Road due to overspeeding.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Sial visited Qaimkhani’s residence to offer condolences.

Orignally published by INP