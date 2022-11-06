Bilawal, EU High Representative agree to enhance cooperation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, Saturday met the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service, Enrique Mora and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister during the meeting held in the United Arab Emirates expressed satisfaction over multifaceted relations between Pakistan and the European Union, which have strengthened over time. He noted that recent interactions between the two sides including holding of Joint Commission in Islamabad last month and the visit of the members of the European Parliament this week, have maintained positive momentum in bilateral ties.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the humanitarian assistance of 133 million Euros by the EU and its member states to Pakistan after the devastation caused by the climate-induced floods. He apprised the EU High Representative of the enormous task Pakistan is faced with on account of rehabilitation and reconstruction work.

He called on the international community to rise to the occasion and ensure climate justice for Pakistan. The High Representative assured full support to the Foreign Minister in meeting the daunting challenge.

Bilawal and the EU High Representative also discussed the GSP Plus – a scheme mutually beneficial for both Pakistan and the European Union.

He hoped that Pakistan and the EU would continue to benefit from it and its successor dispensation in the future as well.