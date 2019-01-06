Bilawal dismisses ‘fake JIT report’ in fake bank accounts case

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the PTI government saying it was using national institutions for political victimisation.

Addressing the media here, he said the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case was formed on political grounds and the report it presented to the accountability court was ‘fake’.

Ruling out possibilities of forming a grand opposition alliance, Bilawal said his father Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday night should not be seen in this context. “I think no effort is being made for a grand alliance,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding appointing the incumbent NAB chairman during the tenure of previous government, Bilawal said, “Was PPP so strong in opposition that it appointed NAB chairman? Even if we appointed [him] it is still responsibility of the appointed person to act according to the Constitution and not come under any pressure from government.”

The PPP chairman said he had not seen such an inexperienced and incompetent government in his entire life, which he added was not putting in any sincere effort to dispel the impression.

He said because of undue pressure from the government, all national institutions were underperforming. “They know they can only win through rigging so they are defaming their opponents through different ways … we all know the cases are fake and false.”

The PPP chairman said he had been hearing that his father was about to be arrested since he was one year old. He advised the federal ministers to focus on their job rather than indulging in political point scoring. “If [Railways Minister] Sheikh Rashid is keep commenting on me then who is going to look after the railways,” he remarked.

