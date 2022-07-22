Bilawal discusses ties with German FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on Thursday. Besides discussing bilateral ties, the two ministers exchanged views on the regional situation.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Germany, both bilaterally and in the context of the EU, which should be further expanded in all areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister recalled Foreign Minister Baerbock’s visit to Islamabad last month which had added further momentum to growing collaboration in the bilateral relationship.