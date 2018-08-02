Bilawal directs to submit all pre-poll, Election Day, post-poll complaints

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed office bearers of the party to submit all pre-poll, Election Day and post-poll election complaints to the PPP Central Election Cell.

He issued the instructions during his meeting with President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Humayun Khan, Azam Afridi and Syed Muhammad Ali Shah at Zardari House Islamabad on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP has rejected election results. He also said that PPP is committed to democracy and has offered sacrifices for it. He appreciated PPP workers and said that no party can claim to have such dedicated and loyal workers. He said that he will soon tour KP.

Meanwhile, President PPP Islamabad Iftikhar Shahzada also called on Chairman PPP and presented a report regarding elections and organizational issues. Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Junaid Ahmed were also present in these meetings.

