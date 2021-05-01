Bilawal demands president, law minister resign

Staff Reporter Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday demanded that the president and the law minister should resign for the “false reference” filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The PPP chairman, in a post-NA-249 victory media briefing, said that his party had at the outset termed the action against the judge “illegal” and “inappropriate” and condemned the probe against him.

“We had demanded at the time that whoever is involved in this, in the blackmailing of judges, in spying against them, and those who have sold this reference, which includes the prime minister, the president of Pakistan and their advisors and ministers […] should resign after attacking judges in this manner.

“Now after his acquittal and after the conspiracy has been exposed, there must be action against them and an investigation must be conducted to determine the nature of this conspiracy which targeted an honourable justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan [and subjected him to] political victimisation and character assassination,” Bilawal said.

He said the party welcomes the development and hopes that the same standards will be upheld by the judiciary for political victims as for justices.

“We demand that the president of Pakistan immediately resign. He has no moral authority to remain in office after signing off on a false reference against an honourable judge of the Supreme Court,” he said. “Everyone must resign. Khan sahab’s entire cabinet is involved in this crime.

They all advised the president to take such a step,” Bilawal said, adding that the president “made an error” and that he “should have exercised his own judgment”.