Bilawal demands PM to resign, promises to build Karachi a modern city

Salahuddin Haider

Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto said Saturday that the JIT report has proven Sharif family guilty of corruption, and asked the prime minister to quit, adding that he too was keenly awaiting the verdict of the supreme court in the panama leaks issue.

At the same time, he while commissioning the Share Faisal under-pass, named after slain PPP front ranker Munawwar Suharwardy, he promised to develop Karachi to turn into a modern and fully developed city.

“We hope and feel confident about justice from the apex court, and Nawaz will have to go home after that. He added that PPP has accepted the ownership of Karachi and was engaged in developing it ceaselessly.

He said that Share Faisal will be made signal free, as residents will be able to travel from Hotel Metopole to the airport without any let or hinderance. The under-pass is 412 metre long, and its tunnel is 52 metres long. It has been lit beautifully for drivers at night. Special arrangements have been made to drain water out to ensure its unhindered functioning during rains.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 44 crore and forms part of the Karachi package which chief minister Murad Ali Shah, had announced sometime back.