Bilawal deems PTI Govt responsible for Corona spread

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday held the federal government responsible for the coronavirus spread in Pakistan and said the Sindh government’s efforts in this regard were deliberately sabotaged by the PTI leadership

Speaking to media in Karachi today, Bilawal Bhutto criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for creating confusion among the masses regarding the coronavirus.

“Coronavurs was deliberately spread in Pakistan. We wanted to save the people of this country from the virus but our efforts were sabotaged by the Centre and the ruling party.”

Through misinformation, character assassination and deliberate sabotage, the federal government opposed us tooth and nail, he said. “Our PM says coronavirus has spread and we have to live with it,” Bilawal said, adding, “the disinformation is currently the biggest challenge that we are facing.” The PPP chairman said the provincial government’s efforts were challenged at every forum and now we see that Pakistan’s per capita daily mortality rate is ahead of India. “We have more cases than China, who is responsible for this,” Bilawal asked.

While indirectly referring to a Supreme Court order in which the authorities were directed to adopt a uniformed approach towards coronavirus, Bilawal said the court’s directives limited province’s freedom to take independent decisions.“Our hospitals are now filling, someone has to take responsibility.” Bilawal said, “they [federal government] should have listened to the doctors who are working day and night on the frontlines.”He demanded security allowance for the doctors.