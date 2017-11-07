Bilawal decries lack of consensus on bill on judges, generals’ accountability

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that it is unfortunate that the suggestion aimed at bringing judges and generals into the purview of accountability laws has been rejected by the designated parliamentary committee.

“It’s is unfortunate parliament did not pass a more robust accountability bill. Without accountability for all and accountability across the board our current partial and political process shall remain controversial,” he tweeted.

Originally published by INP