Bilawal, Danish Minister discuss cooperation in diverse fields

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was called on by Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark Dan Jørgensen here on Thursday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

It should be mentioned here that that Danish Minister Dan Jørgensen is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade, economic, investment, agriculture, information technology and energy domains with key focus in the areas of climate change and green transition. Bilawal Bhutto and the Danish Minister exchanged the “Plan of Action (2023-2027)” on the Green Framework Engagement Agreement, signed in August 2022. The Plan of Action would pave the way for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition driven by technological advancement and collaborative partnerships. It will also contribute towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goals and thus set the foundation for a sustainable future.—INP