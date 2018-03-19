Bilawal criticises Nawaz’s ‘respect the vote’ slogan

Our Correspondent

Kotli Sattian

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s slogan of ‘respecting the vote’.

Bilawal, addressing a political rally in Kotli Sattian Tehsil of Rawalpindi, said in his speech that the former premier could be a conspirator but not a revolutionary and that the federally ruling party would meet failure in general elections 2018 exactly how Senate chairman polls unfolded.

Bilawal Bhutto said that there was no bigger wind-up toy than Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif. He taunted that democracy is conditional to PML-N’s victory, according to Nawaz Sharif and that everytime he loses, democracy is at threat.

He further posed a question to the rally participants to contemplate since why Nawaz had become a revolutionary all of a sudden.

Bilawal rhetorically asked the ousted premier to explain how did he reach at a point where he was vulnerable to disqualification as the premier of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif destroyed agriculture and textile manufacturing industries, Bilawal alleged. He vowed to not let the federal government to privatize Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Steel Mills, turn stoves cold in homes of the impoverished.

Referring to Nawaz’s recent tirade against the opposition parties, Bilawal said the PML-N leader, and not the PPP leader, is the biggest wound up toy, whose key is broken at present.

The PPP chief also questioned the democratic credentials of Nawaz, reminding him of his role in various incidents, including anti-PPP moves in the past such as supporting former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani’s ouster by the Supreme Court.

Turning his guns towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bilawal criticised the provincial government’s plan to build a metro bus in Peshawar after criticising similar projects by the Punjab government.

PPP chairman said that Khan levelled corruption allegations against all lawmakers but failed to present his sources of income.

Imran has introduced the terms ‘good corrupt’ and ‘bad corrupt’ in our politics, said Bilawal, referring to the PTI chairman. The PPP leader claimed all of the PTI’s promises of ‘change’, its election slogan five years ago, could not materialise and turned out to be hollow promises. Senior party leaders, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and former MNA Mehreen Raja, were also present. The senior party leaders addressed workers before Bilawal took the podium.